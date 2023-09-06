FIRST ALERT: One more sunny and hot day before rain chances increase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue today before cooler weather and higher rain chances make a return for the weekend.

TODAY

Clear skies and a southwesterly wind will continue to pump into the area, sending temperatures above average again this afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will range from near 90 at the beach to middle 90s inland.

High humidity will result in the heat index climbing to around 100.

The heat index returns to near 100 Thursday. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

A weak cold front will drift into the Carolinas on Friday and linger through much of the weekend. The result will be increasing chances of showers and storms at times.

After climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, the front will spark off the first chance of rain since Idalia blew through the region. The chance of rain will increase to 40% by the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Not as hot with a chance of showers and storms at times. (WMBF)

Temperatures will ease down a bit into the middle 80s for the weekend. However, the combination of humidity and a lingering cold front will result in the chance of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. The best chance right now will be Saturday afternoon at 40% with chances dropping to 30% by Sunday.

