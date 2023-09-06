FIRST ALERT: Feeling like the triple digits this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It may be September, but our summer heat & humidity is still lingering into the rest of the week with the triple digit heat index coming back into the forecast.

TODAY

Clear skies and a southwesterly wind will continue to pump into the area, sending temperatures above average again for this afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will range from the lower 90s at the beach to middle 90s inland.

It's the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the lower 90s today for the beaches. Inland areas will reach the middle 90s. (WMBF)

The heat index climbs into the triple digit range today, making it feel warmer for those who plan to be outdoors today. Once again, it’s not the worst heat we’ve seen, but just a good reminder that our summer weather pattern isn’t officially over just yet.

REST OF THE WEEK

The unseasonably hot weather will continue on Thursday as temperatures return to the lower and middle 90s. Once again, high humidity will send the heat index to around 100 by the afternoon.

The heat index will reach the triple digits this afternoon and continue on Thursday before we begin to see rain chances increase and temperatures fall into the weekend. (WMBF)

SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND

A weak cold front will drift into the Carolinas on Friday and linger through much of the weekend. The result will be increasing chances of showers and storms at times.

Showers & storms return starting on Friday. It's the first rain chance since Idalia. (WMBF)

After climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday, the front will spark off the first chance of rain since Idalia blew through the region. The chance of rain will increase to 40% by the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Afternoon showers & storms look likely as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

Temperatures will ease down a bit into the middle 80s for the weekend. However, the combination of humidity and a lingering cold front will result in the chance of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. The best chance right now will be Saturday afternoon at 40% with chances dropping to 30% by Sunday.

