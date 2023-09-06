Submit a Tip
Family files wrongful death lawsuit in deadly Intracoastal Waterway crash

Rescue crews searching the Intracoastal Waterway back in June 2023 after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a boater to be thrown into the water.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against a Myrtle Beach man accused of boating while drunk and then causing a deadly crash.

The family of Jacob Williams’ filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against 26-year-old Matthew Brown.

Matthew Brown
Matthew Brown(J Reuben Long Detention Center)

The lawsuit alleges that Brown drank alcohol before getting into a boat and driving on June 18.

Just before 9 p.m., Brown hit a floating dock near Burcale Road which caused Williams to be thrown from the boat, hit a portion of the dock and land in the waterway, according to the lawsuit.

Williams’ body was found the day after the crash.

Brown is criminally charged with boating under the influence and obstruction of justice.

Williams’ estate is suing for gross negligence stating that Brown chose to operate a boat while under the influence and was also driving too fast for conditions and failed to maintain a proper lookout.

Jacob Williams was killed in boating crash along the Intracoastal Waterway in June 2023.
Jacob Williams was killed in boating crash along the Intracoastal Waterway in June 2023.(Source: Jacob Williams' family)

The estate is asking for actual and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

According to the public index, Brown does not have an attorney in the civil case.

As for his criminal case, the public index shows there have been no new filings since July.

