Energetic, inquisitive 11-year-old Logan looks to find a family through love

11-year-old Logan
11-year-old Logan
By Erica Edwards
Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you were to take a heart of gold, mix in a lot of personality, add some curiosity and a love of sports, you’d have the perfect recipe for 11-year-old Logan.

Logan is one of the thousands of children in foster care in South Carolina, looking for a family who will open their hearts and homes to them.

Mia Pressley, with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, described Logan as energetic and inquisitive.

“He loves to press buttons and take things apart and put them back together. He’s just great to be around,” Pressley said.

Logan also enjoys being active, playing most sports and dreams of being a chef when he grows up.

Logan tries his hand at baking cupcakes for the first time.
Logan tries his hand at baking cupcakes for the first time.

Another priority for him is to help those experiencing homelessness because he was once homeless himself.

“In spite of everything that he’s been through, he is not using that as a reason why not,” Pressley explained. “He’s using that as a reason to persevere and help others.”

Pressley said Logan likes affection and enjoys helping, and added that she hopes the family Logan finds through love is active and outgoing.

“He is just a great person. He is a terrific kid who just deserves the opportunity to be in a loving home,” Pressley said.

Visit the SCDSS website to inquire about Logan or learn more about adopting or fostering.

Logan wanted a selfie with WMBF News Anchor Erica Edwards.
Logan wanted a selfie with WMBF News Anchor Erica Edwards.

