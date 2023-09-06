Deputies make arrest in Marion County nightclub shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces charges in connection to a nightclub shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said after extensive investigative work by its Criminal Investigations Divisions, deputies arrested 25-year-old Kendrick Currie Jr. in the case.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 25 at Whispers Nightclub on Bluff Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Deputies: At least 3 hurt after shooting at Marion County nightclub

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. All three victims survived.

Currie is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.