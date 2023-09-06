Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest Robeson Co. attempted murder suspect after brief chase

Dylan Scott Sirmans
Dylan Scott Sirmans(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a suspected attempted murderer after he tried to flee from a home in Lumberton Tuesday evening, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Norment Road and Pine Log Road in Lumberton after tips of a possible wanted suspect. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to approach the suspect when he ran away.

After a brief chase on foot, deputies were able to catch and arrest 21-year-old Dylan Scott Sirmans.

Sirmans faces multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Sirmans is now being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,276,000 bond.

RCSO said the charges are related to multiple investigations across the county and more charges are likely.

Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigations.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

