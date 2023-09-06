Construction expected to begin in November on new Myrtle Beach fire station

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After more than a year in the works, construction for Myrtle Beach Fire Station 3 will begin. It’s something fire officials said their department has been needing for some time.

Fire Station 3 will sit along Kings Highway and Harrelson Boulevard right next to the department’s training academy.

The approval came after a Tuesday Myrtle Beach City Council Workshop where a presentation was given updating the progress on the new fire station.

The fire station is also part of the city’s Capital Improvement Project, which aims to put newly-raised tax dollars toward first responders, storm-water management, and road works. It was also accounted for in the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Budget.

Fire Captain John Evans said this project has been in the works for over a year as the upgrade is needed amid growing demand from the community.

“We’re super excited for station three though. This re-hash of station three. The building we’ve been in is an old AirForce building and it’s been great, but we’ve certainly outgrown with the needs that we’ve seen in the station,” said Fire Captain Jon Evans. “So, it’d be nice to have its own dedicated station. The older building will be our administration and training building.”

Evans said the entire department is looking forward to the new building as it’ll add more space for them to grow as first responders, and also be more efficient when it comes to response calls.

“Station One still takes the third of calls for the entire city, just off of Joe White Avenue. They have a big area, but this station is probably the second busiest area. We cover the mall, they cover the ocean side here off of Harrelson Boulevard,” he said.

Construction for Myrtle Beach Fire Station 3 will begin in November.

There is no set timeline for when it will be completed.

