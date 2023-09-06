Check out the Myrtle Beach Sports Card & Memorabilia Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for the Myrtle Beach Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show where you can Buy.....Sell.....Trade !!!

Here are the dates and hours:

September 22nd, Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

September 23rd, Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

September 24th, Sunday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

If you have any questions, contact Mike with questions at Mikew@wildersideofsports.com - 864-237-2932.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.