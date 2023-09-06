CCU to hold groundbreaking ceremony for indoor practice facility

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - As work on Coastal Carolina University’s $20 million indoor practice facility for the football team nears, the college is holding a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday by Brooks Stadium.

CCU officials say the 90,000-square-foot metal structure will house an artificial teal turf regulation-size field. The facility will also include two filming platforms, restrooms, storage rooms and an athletic training space that will be accessible from inside and outside practice areas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CCU prepares campus for new $20 million athletic facility

On top of the impacts on the football team, officials say the facility will provide space for various other athletic programs, student clubs and other organizations.

The facility will sit just south of Brooks Stadium. It will be built by Contract Construction. The company is set to start on the project in January 2024, with an estimated completion date of late spring 2025.

CCU will play its first home game of the year on Saturday against Jacksonville State University. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

