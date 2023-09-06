Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into N. Myrtle Beach ATM robbery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM robbery.

Corey Wendell Gordon Jr., Coby Vance Goldsmith, Darius Deshun Randle, Benjamin Diantre Robertson and Jazmine Alexus Long were arrested after a three-month investigation with multiple agencies. All five of the suspects were from the Houston, Texas, area, according to investigators.

Police officers were called at 1:12 p.m. on May 30 to a First Citizens Bank. There, an ATM repairman was being robbed while servicing the bank’s drive-up ATM.

“The suspects were gone prior to officer’s arrival, getting away with a large amount of cash,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

After what police called an “extensive” investigation, they were able to identify the suspects and arrest them on Friday.

The department said they had help in the case from federal authorities and authorities in Houston, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota and Union Township, Ohio.

“Great job to our awesome investigations division for their hard work and dedication to get these criminals off the street,” the post states.

The exact charges of the suspects were not listed in the post.

