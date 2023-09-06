3-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Darlington; mother arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington police confirmed a three-year-old is recovering in the hospital Wednesday after being shot by a 5-year-old Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to the Carolina Pointe apartments in Darlington for reports of a child being shot, when they arrived they discovered a three-year-old girl had been shot in the shoulder.

Police Chief Jimmy Davis said the children’s mother, 37-year-old Patricia Storey was arrested and charged with five counts of neglect of a child or helpless person for failure to secure a firearm.

The 3-year-old was taken to MUSC in Charleston to undergo surgery and is now in stable condition.

The remaining children were released from the Department of Social Services to a family member.

DPD is still investigating the shooting.

