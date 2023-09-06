Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A newborn was recently surrendered to health care providers at a South Carolina hospital.

State officials said the infant was surrendered under Daniel’s Law at the Summerville Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born at the hospital over the weekend before being turned over to the medical staff at three days old.

Officials said the boy will be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights at the Dorchester County Family Court in Summerville.

This was the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina so far this year.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest forecast track for Lee.
FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a category 5 by this weekend
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week

Latest News

Myrtle Beach International Airport nominated for ‘Best Small Airport’
Family files wrongful death lawsuit in deadly Intracoastal Waterway crash
Gun found in 4th grader’s bookbag at Dillon County school, superintendent says
Here's the latest forecast track for Lee.
FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a Category 5 by this weekend
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15