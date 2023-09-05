Woman accused of making false bomb threat in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A 20-year-old woman is facing a charge after Conway police said she made a false bomb threat.

Alexandria Jacqueline Marie Powell is charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat, first offense.

Police were called out at 12:02 p.m. on Aug. 29 to the Econo Lodge Motel on Church Street.

At the scene, officers investigated and secured the scene. However, after a search, nothing was found.

Powell conveyed “false information by means of a note” about a bomb meant to hurt others, according to an arrest affidavit.

Powell is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Her bond is set at $30,000, jail records show.

