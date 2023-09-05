Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass; lanes closed

Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the busy road on Tuesday afternoon.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the busy road.

Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show two northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass in front of Coastal Grand Mall are closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the crash. One lane remains open for traffic.

A WMBF News crew took pictures showing the cab folding in on itself.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said that it is responding to the crash and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will remain closed.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Thirteen likely to strengthen into a hurricane this week
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed, likely to strengthen into a major hurricane
Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of...
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy...
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

It happened at 7:45 p.m. on Auburn School Road.
Driver killed after SUV hit ditch, flipped in Darlington County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Monday night crash near Darlington.
Driver killed after SUV hit ditch, flipped in Darlington County
The last big travel weekend before the end of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” or the days...
Labor Day marks end of ‘100 deadliest days,’ officials push for road safety
It happened at 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 327.
1 dead days after Florence County crash