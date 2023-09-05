TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass; lanes closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the busy road.

Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show two northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass in front of Coastal Grand Mall are closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the crash. One lane remains open for traffic.

A WMBF News crew took pictures showing the cab folding in on itself.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said that it is responding to the crash and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will remain closed.

It's not clear how long the lanes will remain closed.

