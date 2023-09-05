Security to increase at Robeson County schools after threats, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Students and faculty at two Robeson County schools will see extra deputies Tuesday morning.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the increased security comes after threats made on social media.

According to the sheriff’s office, the threats were made against Magnolia Elementary School and Fairmont Middle School.

No other information about the threats was released.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.