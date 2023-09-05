Submit a Tip
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach

Jabreiveon Grissett
Jabreiveon Grissett(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is accused of robbing a man and then firing a shot inside a Myrtle Beach resort.

Officers were called back in July to Beach Colony Resort off North Ocean Boulevard for an incident.

During the investigation, according to arrest warrants, officers discovered that the victim was confronted by Jabreiveon Grissett in the hotel hallway.

Warrants state that Grissett pushed the victim against the wall with his right hand while holding a gun with his left hand.

“According to the victim, the defendant told him to ‘empty his pockets’ demanding his money and jewelry to which the victim refused,” the warrants show.

Grissett is accused of then using the gun to hit the victim in the face, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Warrants state that when the gun hit the victim’s face, it fired off one round into a nearby wall.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Grissett on Friday.

He is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Grissett is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

