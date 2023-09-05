Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee will pass north of the Caribbean Islands as a powerful hurricane this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane
Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of...
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Woman accused of making false bomb threat in Conway
2 accused of setting Conway area house on fire with 7 inside
Proposed partnership could help Grand Strand cities tackle opioid crisis
The new fire station will help the Myrtle Beach Fire Department keep up with the growing...
Construction expected to begin in November on new Myrtle Beach fire station
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says