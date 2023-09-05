Myrtle Beach Mustang Week returns, expected to draw thousands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mustang Week officially returned on Monday with a kick-off party in the parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Mall.

Thousands are expected in the Grand Strand to show off their muscle cars during days of events. The former owner of Mustang Week decided last year to sell, and five new owners stepped forward to purchase it.

“Rodney Melton, who was the previous owner of Mustang Week, and his staff were ready to retire,” said Lloyd Hunt, chief revenue officer for Power Automedia. “We couldn’t just let it go away.”

This year, there are a number of events planned, including an opportunity for owners to take to the track too tough to tame in Darlington.

“We’re going to have competitive drag racing, what we call the cruiser track,” said Hunt. “That’s where people can win bragging rights.”

Corey Mills has been attending Mustang Week for a number of years and couldn’t wait to show his 2018 Mustang to the enthusiastic crowd.

“I started with Fox Bodies, and I have been coming here since, I guess, 2010,” said Mills.

For Tristan Stewart, attending this year with his five-year-old son is all about starting new traditions since his grandfather passed away.

“I’ve been participating in Mustang Week since I was probably around 10 or 12 years old, honestly,” said Stewart. “I used to come down here with my grandfather, who unfortunately passed away.”

It was thought that 2022 was the final year of Mustang Week after the City of Myrtle Beach decided not to renew the event’s contract to host the event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

But the family-friendly event continues to draw in people from around the world. Jaxson Crann joined his family for a road trip from Georgia, and although he is too young to drive, he has asked his dad for a Mustang.

“He said, get a lot of money, and then I can afford it,” said Crann.

During the kick-off celebrations, Horry County police officers were on patrol along Kings Highway, stopping drivers who appeared to have a heavy foot on the accelerator. Organizers were reminding participants to follow the laws of the road.

“Please obey the traffic laws and be safe on the roads here,” said Hunt. “We don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone.”

Mustang Week will wrap up on Saturday with an all-Mustang cruise at the Myrtle Beach Mall, featuring an awards ceremony, activities and music.

