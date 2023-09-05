Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Thirteen likely to strengthen into a hurricane this week
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed, likely to strengthen into a major hurricane
Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of...
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy...
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Police found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.
Dangerous rip currents along Atlantic coast spur rescues, at least 8 deaths
Expert advice on wills and estate planning
Police found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.
Body of missing Delaware beach swimmer found
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
The heat index will return to the triple digits through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid through the end of the week