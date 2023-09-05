Submit a Tip
Get your child interested in theatre with Chapin Memorial Library

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Act Up! is like a gymnasium for your imagination! 

Through theatre and storytelling, Theatre Artist & Educator Amanda Masterpaul will work with students to create original works, overcome challenges, and build stronger communities. 

This monthly workshop will build on previous weeks so full attendance is suggested.

Learn more and register your child here!

