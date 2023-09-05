Get your child interested in theatre with Chapin Memorial Library
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Act Up! is like a gymnasium for your imagination!
Through theatre and storytelling, Theatre Artist & Educator Amanda Masterpaul will work with students to create original works, overcome challenges, and build stronger communities.
This monthly workshop will build on previous weeks so full attendance is suggested.
