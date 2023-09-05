Submit a Tip
Florence County mother charged in her infant’s death

Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence County woman is accused of laying her infant in an “unsafe condition” before the infant was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies were called out on Jan. 21 to the 1800th block of Autumn Lane. A six-week-old child, Ah’Mir Cooper, was found at the scene unresponsive.

Investigators are now charging Jones in her child’s death.

Deputies say Jones laid the infant down to sleep on his stomach in a bassinet with loose blankets and other objects.

Jones is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $300,000 surety bond.

