FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River to crest this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw River will rise above flood stage on Wednesday with a crest expected this weekend.

A Flood Warning continues in Horry County for areas along the Waccamaw River, especially in Conway.

As of Tuesday morning, the Waccamaw River is at 10.4 feet. Minor flood stage is 11 feet and moderate flood stage is 12 feet. Based on the latest forecast, the Waccamaw is expected to rise to minor flood stage by early Wednesday and continue to rise through the end of the week. Right now, the Waccamaw is forecast to crest in the moderate flood stage by over the weekend.

The Waccamaw River is forecast to crest this weekend at 13 feet. (WMBF)

At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Areas along Waccamaw Circle, Gray Oaks Drive and Riverside DR may also begin to flood. Access to Hidden River Road may be cutoff. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.

At 12 feet, flooding will worsen in Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Bluff. Flooding will also worsen along Waccamaw Circle, Gray Oak Drive and Riverside Drive. Flood waters will begin to affect Black Moss Drive and Cypress Flat. Depot Road, New Road and Jackson Bluff Road may begin to flood. The lowest homes on Riverside Drive north of Conway may be affected. Swamps will be heavily flooded.

At 13 feet, Flooding worsens in Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff and along Waccamaw Circle, Gray Oak Drive, Riverside Drive, Black Moss Drive, Cypress Flat Court, Depot Road, New Road, and Jackson Bluff Road. Some of these areas may be inaccessible via road. Old Reaves Ferry Road may begin to flood.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.