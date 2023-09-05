Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 13 developed into Tropical Storm Lee. Lee is now forecast to become a large and powerful hurricane by the weekend.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 41.8 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday.

Lee will pass north of the Caribbean Islands as a powerful hurricane this weekend.
Lee will pass north of the Caribbean Islands as a powerful hurricane this weekend.(WMBF)

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

By next week, a path out to sea opens up between high pressure over the Atlantic and low pressure over the Great Lakes. For NC northward though, it may be a little too close for comfort. With that said, it’s the peak of the season and we need to continue to watch it closely for any changes.

Lee will most likely take a turn north early next week and remain away from South Carolina.
Lee will most likely take a turn north early next week and remain away from South Carolina.(WMBF)

