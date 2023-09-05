Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Heating up through the middle of the week

Mugginess only increases as we head into the end of the week. It will make the forecast feel...
Mugginess only increases as we head into the end of the week. It will make the forecast feel steamy for the end of the week.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Building heat & humidity will make it a warm middle of the week, especially for September standards.

TODAY

Highs for this time of year should be in the middle 80s. We won’t find that for the next several days as southwesterly winds begin to increase both the temperatures and humidity over the course of the week.

What a warm Tuesday on tap.
What a warm Tuesday on tap.

It’s already a warmer morning than the previous couple and after plenty of sunshine highs will climb into the 90s area wide today. Look for the low-mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies. The heat index today will make it feel like the middle to upper 90s.

BUILDING HUMIDITY

We will remain rain-free through Thursday, but our temperatures will remain warm & the feels like temperatures will build into the middle of the week. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will reach the low-mid 90s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The humidity building will bring back the triple digit feels like temperatures for both days. Of course, compared to what we’ve dealt with this summer, this isn’t much.

The heat index climbs into the triple digits for Wednesday and Thursday.
The heat index climbs into the triple digits for Wednesday and Thursday.

SHOWERS & STORMS RETURN

Our area of high pressure should begin to break down as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend, allowing a upper-level trough to swing through the area late week. Ahead of that trough, is the associated cold front that will move into the region Friday afternoon and stall out over the Carolinas for the weekend.

Scattered showers & storms return starting on Friday and into Saturday & Sunday.
Scattered showers & storms return starting on Friday and into Saturday & Sunday.

This will bring a few more clouds, daily showers & storms and cooler temperatures through the weekend forecast. Right now, the best rain chance looks to arrive Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. We have those scattered chances in the forecast starting Friday and continuing into next week.

Highs will fall into the 80s for the weekend with a few more showers & storms.
Highs will fall into the 80s for the weekend with a few more showers & storms.

