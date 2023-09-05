Experience life on a farm in the early 1900s in Horry County at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Visitors to the Farm will have the opportunity to sample the everyday life of an Horry County farm family living during this era.

Guests on this working farm will be able to observe activities that would have been commonplace on traditional family farms.

Events at the Farm change with the seasons so check in on them throughout the year to see what’s happening here.

As the farm year progresses events and demonstrations change to interpret the activities that take place on the Farm annually.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.