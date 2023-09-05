Driver killed after SUV hit ditch, flipped in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Monday night crash near Darlington.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. on Auburn School Road.

A 2001 Chevy SUV was driving south on the road. The SUV then ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then flipped, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the SUV died, according to Bolt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

