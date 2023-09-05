Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Driver killed after SUV hit ditch, flipped in Darlington County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Monday night crash near Darlington.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Monday night crash near Darlington.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. on Auburn School Road.

A 2001 Chevy SUV was driving south on the road. The SUV then ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then flipped, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the SUV died, according to Bolt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Lee likely to form this week
Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of...
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy...
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Thousands are expected in the Grand Strand to show off their muscle cars during days of events.
Myrtle Beach Mustang Week returns, expected to draw thousands
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the increased security comes after threats made on...
Security to increase at Robeson County schools after threats, deputies say
As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy...
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage
Mugginess only increases as we head into the end of the week. It will make the forecast feel...
FIRST ALERT: Heating up through the middle of the week