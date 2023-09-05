Submit a Tip
DHEC: Florence resident contracts West Nile Virus from mosquito bite

It was a historically bad year for West Nile in Maricopa County.(Franco Patrizia)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control confirmed a case of West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite in the city of Florence.

The city released details of the case stating they were notified by DHEC and they will continue to run the regular mosquito fogging operations.

The operations include a fogger truck that follows a weekly route and responds to resident-submitted work orders. Crews will also continue larval control which provides for treating standing water areas with larvicide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat.

Florence’s code enforcement office will continue to address nuisance concerns where they find residents are negligent with property maintenance creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“It is imperative that residents are attentive to any area on their property that holds water and eliminate any water-filled containers,” said the city’s statement.

To report nuisance maintenance concerns that need attention, residents should contact the City Codes Enforcement Office at (843) 665-3294.

The city will also provide educational information for residents and resources for mosquito prevention and protection.

For more details on Florence’s mosquito control program, visit their website.

The city will also have larvicide, Mosquito Dunks®, available to city residents by request, while supplies last, for use on private property through the Public Works Department at 1440 S. McCurdy Road. A single “dunk” covers approximately 100 square feet and lasts up to 30 days.

