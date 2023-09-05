Submit a Tip
‘Buckle up’: Twitty’s Mud Bog race gears up for 12th annual Ronald McDonald event

The sights and sounds of Twitty's Mud Bog as drivers race their trucks through the 'mud bog' as quickly as possible.
By Drew Hansen
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ULMER, S.C. (WMBF) - Russell Twitty started “Twitty’s Mud Bog” racing more than 10 years ago, now the races each season attract spectators of all ages to the track.

The 2023 mud bog season runs from June through November when the largest race takes place, the Trucks Gone Wild event. The November event also helps raise money for Christmas toys.

The goal of the races is for the drivers to get their trucks through the “mud bog” as quickly as possible twice. The trucks include anything from off-the-street pick-up trucks to over $100,000 mega-class mud racers.

“Typically we try to do a timed event,” said Twitty. “They got to make a pass down this pit or round the tire, come back through the other pit, two passes, combined time.”

The event draws drivers from all over the country to enjoy the “mud bog” race.

“It’s just its own world that kind of developed here in the south and now it’s going nationwide and it’s nothing but pure fun from front to start when these bigger trucks run to me,” said NASCAR truck driver Gus Dean. “If you get a trophy from Twitty, you want to get some of the best and the best at any event because we get trucks from all over and it just, it raises the bar.”

The next race the “12th annual Ronald McDonald event” is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. For more details, you can visit their website.

