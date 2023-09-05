Submit a Tip
Applications for Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program open in Horry County

Applications opened on Sept. 1, and the deadline is Sept. 29 at noon. (file photo)
Applications opened on Sept. 1, and the deadline is Sept. 29 at noon. (file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County is taking applications for their homebuyer program, which offers a chance for a family to buy an interest-free home.

Applications opened on Sept. 1, and the deadline is Sept. 29 at noon.

The Habitat Homebuyer Program sees families attend monthly financial classes, perform sweat equity hours, pay closing costs, pay down their current debt and agree to not take on any more debt, according to a news release. This program is between 18 to 24 months long.

After completing the program, families can purchase their home with an interest-free mortgage.

To qualify, applicants must have lived in Horry County for at least a year. They also must fall within 35% to 80% of the median household income in Horry County. In addition, applicants must display a need for safe and affordable housing and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.

“Habitat looks forward to welcoming new families into the program this Fall,” the news release states. “Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with more than 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership.”

Click here for more information on the program and the application.

