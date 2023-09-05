Submit a Tip
Alex Murdaugh defense team to discuss push for new trial

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys who represent convicted killer Alex Murdaugh are set to go public Tuesday afternoon about their reasoning in requesting a new trial.

Murdaugh was convicted and sentenced in March for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

Dick Harpootlian and James Griffin, who represented Murdaugh during the six-week murder trial, said through a spokesperson over the weekend they plan to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A news release stated the motion was being filed after “discovered evidence,” but did not elaborate on the evidence or how it was discovered.

Tuesday’s news conference on the new motion is set for 2:30 p.m. in Columbia.

It is not clear how much detail they will provide, if any, about that evidence.

As of Sunday afternoon, the spokesperson confirmed that the motion had not, as of yet, been filed.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences in prison for the killings in early March. Murdaugh, meanwhile, has requested a change of plea hearing, which would indicate he plans to change his not guilty plea to federal financial crimes. The court set that hearing for Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in downtown Charleston.

