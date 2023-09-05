Submit a Tip
2 accused of setting Conway area house on fire with 7 inside

William Cummings-Goins, Kashaun McCray
William Cummings-Goins, Kashaun McCray(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after police said they set a house on fire while seven people, including a child, were inside.

Police arrested William Chandler Cummings-Goins and Kashaun McCray, both 20 years old, last week. The pair are both charged with seven counts of attempted murder and second-degree arson.

Horry County police and Horry County Fire Rescue were called out around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 25 to Hendricks Short-Cut Road.

Fire officials at the scene told police they believed the fire was intentionally set with an accelerant of some kind.

Police then spoke with the victim, who told the officers they had recently inherited the home. Once the smell of smoke reached the victim, they left the home and saw the fire, according to an incident report. No injuries were mentioned in the report.

Investigators learned more about the fire after speaking with a witness.

The witness claimed she saw Cummings-Goins put gasoline in a milk jug close to the house, according to arrest warrants. After getting closer to Cummings-Goins, the witness overheard him tell someone over the phone, “he was gonna burn her (obscenity) house down,” the warrants state.

Police said shortly after the witness claimed to have seen this, the victim’s house was on fire.

Warrants state that McCray was also at the house and helped to pour the accelerate around the house and light the house on fire.

Cummings-Goins and McCray have both been released from jail after posting $47,000 bonds each.

