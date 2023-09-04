Submit a Tip
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is recovering after falling down an embankment in Pooler overnight.

Pooler-Fire Rescue says the victim fell 90 feet down and into a construction pit.

Rescuers say the woman and another person were riding a golf cart when one of their dogs got off and disappeared near the drop.

The woman then tried to go get the dog and fell.

Pooler-fire rescue were able to rescue the woman.

She was conscious and talking, but wasn’t able to move.

She was then taken to the hospital.

Both dogs are okay and were not injured.

