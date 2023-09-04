Submit a Tip
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County

NC Powerball
NC Powerball(The NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person won a $1 million prize in the Labor Day weekend Powerball drawing from a ticket bought in Brunswick County.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, they bought the $2 ticket at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.

“The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The $1 million prize became one of two nationally in the drawing while a $3 Powerball ticket won $2 million in Minnesota,” a NCEL announcement states.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

