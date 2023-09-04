Myrtle Beach area chamber, business reflect on busy summer months

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It is the unofficial end of summer, and tourism leaders and businesses are looking at how some of the busiest months shaped up.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the big storm did not stop the large amount of visitors coming for Labor Day. They said there were virtually no cancellations for Labor Day weekend despite the Grand Strand feeling some impacts from Idalia.

Chamber President and CEO Karen Riordan said the influx of summer travelers is not as high as last year, which was one of their best years ever.

However, people spent more money on rooms, which is a great sign as they look back over the summer months.

“If our hotels are doing well, that usually bodes well for our restaurants and our attractions,” Riordan said. “That means they’re gonna come, spend money and do all that stuff we want them to do because that’s great economic impact for our whole region.”

Riordan said they exceeded 2019′s numbers, which was their goal heading into this summer.

Mr. Sub restaurant is also looking back at their first season re-opened under new management and shared how they measured their success for the busy summer month.

Owner Bashir Turjuman said their focus was not on how much money they could make their first year but on bringing in new and old customers through the doors.

“Everybody can make food pretty much,” Turjuman said. “What makes it more special is that bond we create with every customer that walks through that door.”

Turjuman said they knew it would be a tall order carrying on Mr. Sub’s legacy, but they have seen plenty of success during its first summer back open.

He said the most rewarding is seeing visitors who tell stories of eating at Mr. Sub years ago and have even requested Mr. Sub t-shirts. He said they see around 300 to 500 people a day, and between tourists, foot traffic and especially summer events, he couldn’t think of a better place for business.

“Country music fest was just a few months ago, and we were blessed to have all the overflow coming in from the country fest over here,” Turjuman said. “There’s a lot of events that actually happen in the area that are within a mile radius, and we are blessed to have all of that as well.

Turjuman said they have a few things up their sleeve for the slower months that they cannot share yet.

However, he said starting in September, Mr. Sub wants to offer all City of Myrtle Beach employees half off of any meal to show their appreciation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.