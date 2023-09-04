Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Multiple people injured in dock collapse at North Carolina beach

Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
By Natalie Parsons, Deric Rush, Clayton Bauman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A dock collapse at a charter fishing business injured several people on Sunday.

WITN reports the collapse happened just before 6:30 a.m., according to Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal Casey Arthur.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said it was on the 12-foot portion of the dock at Captain Stacy Fishing Center at 505 AB Causeway.

“Based on what my staff found and what the staff from the fishing charter told me, there were about 9 or 10 people that actually went into the water. All of those were quickly retrieved out of the water by Captain Stacy’s staff, police department staff, and maybe fire department staff,” Simpson said.

Simpson said a group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened.

“The dock had collapsed into the water, it only fell maybe about four or five feet and it was about four feet of water,” he said.

Passengers involved in the incident did show signs of scrapes and bruising and told WITN it was a very scary experience.

An employee next door at Tow Boat U.S. told WITN that they did hear screaming and commotion as the dock dropped and people were tossed into the water.

Four people injured were taken to Carteret Health Care in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, according to officials.

Others refused treatment, officials said.

Morehead City Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department, and Beaufort Fire Department were also on the scene to help remove people from the water.

Simpson also said that the dock has been marked off and secured from public access and that building inspectors have been contacted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMB swimmer search
Coroner identifies swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
A rich history exists throughout all of main street in North Myrtle Beach. It’s one of the...
New ‘Legacy Theatre’ set to open in North Myrtle Beach in 2024
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville...
Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett
A Midlands postal worker who asked to remain anonymous is one of many mail carriers who reached...
USPS Payroll issue impacts 53K rural workers

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Waves of Praise welcomes thousands to Grand Strand
WMBF News at 11
HIGHLIGHTS | Coastal Carolina falls at UCLA in season opener
WMBF News at 11
Thousands gather at Darlington Raceway for Southern 500
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week