Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say some near the Conway area may hear a loud noise soon.
The department’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of an unexploded ordinance.
Police say this may result in a loud noise that people in the Wild Wing area of Conway can hear.
However, in a Facebook post, the department says, “Rest assured all is well.”
Further details on the ordinance or the situation were not released.
