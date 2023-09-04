Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say some near the Conway area may hear a loud noise soon.

The department’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of an unexploded ordinance.

Police say this may result in a loud noise that people in the Wild Wing area of Conway can hear.

However, in a Facebook post, the department says, “Rest assured all is well.”

Further details on the ordinance or the situation were not released.

