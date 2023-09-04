Submit a Tip
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance

The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of an unexploded ordinance.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say some near the Conway area may hear a loud noise soon.

The department’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of an unexploded ordinance.

Police say this may result in a loud noise that people in the Wild Wing area of Conway can hear.

However, in a Facebook post, the department says, “Rest assured all is well.”

Further details on the ordinance or the situation were not released.

