FIRST: Warm & beautiful week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our taste of fall is coming to an end as we head into the new week, but it’s still a lovely forecast.

TODAY

Happy Labor Day! We’re starting off comfortable with temperatures in the 60s area wide this morning. A building area of high pressure will continue to provide plenty of sunshine today, but will also pump in winds out of the southwest this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs today. The heat index will make it feel like the low-mid 90s.

If you plan to head to the beach today, it’s a lovely forecast for it. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies. The heat index will only make it feel like the low-mid 90s, making it a great day for the beach or pool.

WARMING UP

A ridge of high pressure will continue to sit over the eastern half of the United States, providing for increasing heat & humidity through the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches with the middle 90s showing up for inland areas. Thankfully, upper-levels of the atmosphere will remain dry during this time, keeping us dry with a 0% chance of showers or storms through Thursday.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches starting on Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

As we head into the weekend, a couple of disturbances will slide through the area. This will not only bring the risk for showers & storms but bring some slightly cooler temperatures with it. The first disturbance will be a wave of energy coming in from the northwest, bringing the risk for a few isolated showers & storms on Friday afternoon. Right now, the risk remains isolated at just 20%.

We will return the risk of showers & storms to the forecast starting on Friday.

Our other chance of showers & storms would arrive with the incoming cold front that would move in from the northwest over the weekend before stalling in the area. This will keep the risk of pop up showers & storms around for both Saturday and Sunday with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Right now, it’s too early for specifics but we will be cooler. Highs fall into the middle to upper 80s for the weekend. Don’t cancel any plans!

Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s for the weekend with the risk of showers & storms coming back into the forecast.

