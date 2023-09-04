Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the Atlantic

We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week. None of these pose a threat to the United States at this time.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Tropical Storm Gert & Tropical Depression Katia are struggling to hold on, we have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week.

It’s important to note that both Gert & Katia will be a thing of the past by this time tomorrow. Our attention turns to two chances of development, one of which we will need to keep a close eye on.

We have a 90% chance of development this week from the low pressure system in the Atlantic. As...
We have a 90% chance of development this week from the low pressure system in the Atlantic. As this works west, we will need to keep a close eye on this one.(WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 60% over the next two days and 90% over the next week.

Forecast models show this moves into an area that we need to keep a close eye on.
Forecast models show this moves into an area that we need to keep a close eye on.(WMBF)

Forecast models continue to show a westward track as this system will work toward Puerto Rico. From there, there’s still a ton of uncertainty. Remember, these forecast models are less and less accurate with each day we go into the future. It’s worth watching over this week and we will be sure to keep you posted.

A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa later this week into this area.
A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa later this week into this area.(WMBF)

Meanwhile, a second chance of development comes with a tropical wave forecast to move off the African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions could support some slow development starting midweek while the wave moves to the west- northwest at about 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING ROBESON COUNTY TEEN
Search underway for missing Robeson County teen
Todd Pollard
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

Latest News

As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy...
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage
We build the heat in this week, but it's still tolerable compared to what we've dealt with.
FIRST: Warm & beautiful week ahead
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Perfect racing weather for the Southern 500
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics