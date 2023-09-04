FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Tropical Storm Gert & Tropical Depression Katia are struggling to hold on, we have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week.

It’s important to note that both Gert & Katia will be a thing of the past by this time tomorrow. Our attention turns to two chances of development, one of which we will need to keep a close eye on.

We have a 90% chance of development this week from the low pressure system in the Atlantic. As this works west, we will need to keep a close eye on this one. (WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 60% over the next two days and 90% over the next week.

Forecast models show this moves into an area that we need to keep a close eye on. (WMBF)

Forecast models continue to show a westward track as this system will work toward Puerto Rico. From there, there’s still a ton of uncertainty. Remember, these forecast models are less and less accurate with each day we go into the future. It’s worth watching over this week and we will be sure to keep you posted.

A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa later this week into this area. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, a second chance of development comes with a tropical wave forecast to move off the African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions could support some slow development starting midweek while the wave moves to the west- northwest at about 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% over the next week.

