FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River forecast to reach moderate flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the new week, we continue to keep an eye on the local rivers from the heavy rainfall last week from Idalia.

A Flood Warning continues in Horry County for areas along the Waccamaw River, especially in Conway.

As of 4 AM this morning, the Waccamaw River is at 10.3 feet. Minor flood stage is 11 feet and moderate flood stage is 12 feet. Based on the latest forecast, the Waccamaw is expected to rise to minor flood stage by the middle of the day Tuesday and continue to rise through the end of the week. Right now, the Waccamaw is forecast to climb into moderate flood stage by Thursday before cresting Friday evening at 12.3 feet.

The Waccamaw in Conway is forecast to reach moderate flood stage this week. (WMBF)

At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Areas along Waccamaw Circle, Gray Oaks Drive and Riverside DR may also begin to flood. Access to Hidden River Road may be cutoff. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.

At 12 feet, flooding will worsen in Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Bluff. Flooding will also worsen along Waccamaw Circle, Gray Oak Drive and Riverside Drive. Flood waters will begin to affect Black Moss Drive and Cypress Flat. Depot Road, New Road and Jackson Bluff Road may begin to flood. The lowest homes on Riverside Drive north of Conway may be affected. Swamps will be heavily flooded.

We will keep you posted throughout the week as things change.

