All Horry County schools resume normal schedules Tuesday, district says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After Labor Day, all Horry County schools will be back in class on Tuesday.

This announcement comes after the district operated on two different schedules on Friday.

Many roads in the Aynor, Loris and Green Sea Floyds areas were still feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia, leading to e-learning days for schools in those areas.

Thursday was also an e-learning day but for all schools in the district because of Idalia.

Meanwhile, all students were at home Monday for Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.