All Horry County schools resume normal schedules Tuesday, district says

This announcement comes after the district operated on two different schedules on Friday.
This announcement comes after the district operated on two different schedules on Friday.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After Labor Day, all Horry County schools will be back in class on Tuesday.

This announcement comes after the district operated on two different schedules on Friday.

Many roads in the Aynor, Loris and Green Sea Floyds areas were still feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia, leading to e-learning days for schools in those areas.

Thursday was also an e-learning day but for all schools in the district because of Idalia.

Meanwhile, all students were at home Monday for Labor Day.

