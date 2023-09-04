Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING ROBESON COUNTY TEEN
Search underway for missing Robeson County teen
Todd Pollard
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the Atlantic

Latest News

The latest from WMBF News
WMBF Alexa News Briefings
We build the heat in this week, but it's still tolerable compared to what we've dealt with.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & beautiful week ahead
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Lee likely to form this week
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway