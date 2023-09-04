1 dead days after Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a delayed fatal crash near Florence.

It happened at 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 327.

A 2019 Ford truck was going south on the highway. The truck hit a tree that was across the road, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

There were three people in the truck. A 22-year-old male passenger died days after the crash, Bolt said. The other passenger was not hurt. The 22-year-old male driver was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.