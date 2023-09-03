Waves of Praise Gospel Fest welcomes thousands to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 5th annual Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Fest welcomed thousands to the Grand Strand over Labor Day weekend for another year of community and fellowship.

“Even though we know that God said that he would never leave us or forsake us, sometimes you’ve got to have some people around you that believe in God,” said Lisa Armistead, a Florence resident.

Armistead enjoyed her second year at Waves of Praise and said she gave thanks to be able to praise and worship with others.

“He opened up the gates of heaven and he pulled out a blessing on me so and not only he everybody, look at all these people,” she said.

Organizers said the annual event welcomed 15,000-18,000 visitors to the Grand Strand, singing along with their favorite top gospel artists like Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, and a list of others.

More importantly, the event also welcomes the whole family for a moment in fellowship.

“You look to your right you look to your left, and you find out who your neighbor is you know and just talk about a couple of things,” said Reggie Dyson, the event promoter of Waves of Praise.

Others in attendance shared what brought them back for another year.

“It’s a family tradition we come every year with our dad, he’s a pastor,” said Chelsea Walker, a Conway resident. “It’s just good to come fellowship with everybody and come get in them.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said it was an opportunity to gain a sense of love for others to share.

“All I ask is that you take whatever you are filled with this weekend, and you take it and spread it out in each of your communities because we sure need it,” she said.

As for Armistead, she said events like this are beneficial.

“I’m a praiser, so it don’t matter to me, I’m a praise God anywhere, anyhow, don’t even matter. This is free, they didn’t have to do this, but I call it favor, the favor of God, for God’s people,” she said.

