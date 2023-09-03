Submit a Tip
Thousands gather at Darlington Raceway for Southern 500, start of NASCAR playoffs

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - From the roar of the crowd to the roar of the engines, excitement was in the air at Darlington Raceway on Sunday ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500.

FINAL STRETCH | WMBF News takes a special look at Darlington Raceway

The Labor Day weekend tradition also marks the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. “The Track Too Tough To Tame” brought in thousands of fans to the Pee Dee, much like it has for over seven decades.

Fans said it’s a special track compared to others across the country and takes them back to a simpler time of racing.

“The excitement of being here, being around the race car fans, rooting for Denny [Hamlin] as well as Bubba [Wallace], it’s been great,” said Alfonzia Harvey, Jr., who came to Darlington from North Carolina.

The green flag is set to fly at around 6 p.m. with the race televised on the USA Network.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

