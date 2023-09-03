Search underway for missing Robeson County teen

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Sarah Cade has been reported missing from the Lumberton area.

She stands 5″9 at 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s office 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.