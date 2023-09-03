Submit a Tip
Search underway for missing Robeson County teen

By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Sarah Cade has been reported missing from the Lumberton area.

She stands 5″9 at 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s office 910-671-3170.

