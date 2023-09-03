Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man

Todd Pollard
Todd Pollard(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Myrtle Beach area asking for help to locate a missing man.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Sunday that it’s investigating a missing persons case regarding 51-year-old Todd Pollard.

Pollard is described as being 6′2″ and 185 pounds, possibly wearing a yellow shirt with a Nike symbol. Police also said Pollard may be wearing a blue and white ballcap, khaki pants and Heydude shoes or flipflops.

He’s also believed to be driving a Blue Ford Escape with Kentucky license plate 891-YEN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

