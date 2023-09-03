Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence County deputies searching for missing man

Tory Lewis
Tory Lewis(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a man reported missing.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Tory Lewis was last in contact with family members on Aug. 14. Deputies added that he was known to have been employed at a restaurant on Palmetto Street but has not appeared at work.

Lewis is described as being around 5′11″ and nearly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

