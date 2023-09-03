Florence County deputies searching for missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a man reported missing.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Tory Lewis was last in contact with family members on Aug. 14. Deputies added that he was known to have been employed at a restaurant on Palmetto Street but has not appeared at work.

Lewis is described as being around 5′11″ and nearly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.