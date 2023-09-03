FIRST ALERT: Perfect racing weather for the Southern 500

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s starting to feel like fall here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this holiday weekend

TODAY

For folks heading off to church on Sunday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across our area. Temperatures will slowly warm back in the low 80s with low humidity. A perfect afternoon to be outside to watch race on a track that too tough to tame. If you’re tailgating before the race, we’ll continue to stay dry with temperatures in the 80s, by the start of the race we’ll have temperatures in the upper 70s and we’ll continue to stay dry through the checkered flag.

Southern 500 forecast (WMBF)

LABOR DAY

The Fall-like weather will come to an end on Labor Day. A ridge of high pressure will build which will bring back the warm and muggy air across our area. We’re expecting highs to be reaching in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overall, a great day to be at the beach or the pool.

Labor Day forecast (WMBF)

LATER THIS WEEK

More heat and humidity will start to arrive through next week. Expect temperatures to return to the 90s by mid-week, with heat indices pushing above 100°. Besides the heat, there’s really not much going on with the weather. Rain chances will remain low for the next 7 days

Humidity returning (WMBF)

