FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two tropical storms that will continue to weaken in the next day or two. However, there is one tropical wave that has a 90% chance of development.

TROPICAL STORM GERT

The center of Tropical Storm Gert was located near latitude 32.8 North, longitude 51.3 West. Gert is moving toward the north-northeast near 18 mph. An even faster northward motion is expected to begin tonight. After that, Gert is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest as it continues to accelerate around Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible tonight. Gert is forecast to dissipate tomorrow.

TROPICAL STORM KATIA

The center of Tropical Storm Katia was located near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 32.9 West. Katia is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph, and this general motion with a gradual reduction in forward speed should continue through Monday. Katia is forecast to drift through Wednesday over the eastern subtropical Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Katia should weaken to a tropical depression overnight and degenerate into a remnant low on Monday.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have become better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression around midweek. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

