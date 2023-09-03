Submit a Tip
3 generations of women from one family will start college together this year

A grandmother, mother, and two daughters have enrolled at Carthage College in Wisconsin together. (SOURCE: WDJT)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WDJT) – The first day of school is a big day for anybody, but it’s extra special for one family in Wisconsin.

Mia Carter and Samantha Malczewski will be attending college this year with their mother and grandmother, who both decided to join the business program.

The family members together will equal three generations attending classes together.

Carter and Malczewski’s mother, Amy Malczewski, has worked at Carthage College for years. She said she wanted to pursue a degree of her own and got the idea for her own mother, Christy Schwen, to join the same program.

“I just feel really proud to be watching my daughters grow up and be more mature and have new experiences, but now also to see my mom accomplish something that she’s always wanted to, and then even to accomplish something that I’ve always wanted to,” Amy Malczewski said. “I could probably burst, I’m so proud right now.”

After retirement, Schwen said pursuing her master’s degree is something she’s always wanted to do. She said she’s thrilled she gets to share the experience with her daughter and granddaughters.

“It’s fun to be able to see them here when I’m on campus,” Schwen said.

The inspiration to dream big crosses all three generations.

“My mom raised me obviously to face my fears,” Amy Malczewski said. “I always say I think I’m afraid every day of my life, but I just do things anyway and my mom taught me that.”

Carter said the two women are amazing to look up to.

“That’s how I want to be when I grow up,” she said. “I want to be able to do whatever I want.”

While learning new lessons this semester, Schwen said she hopes to pass some lessons of her own to her girls.

“I want them to know that age is meaningless,” she said.

All four ladies said they are excited to share the year together and maybe have a study date or two.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

